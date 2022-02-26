Johnson (neck) is tracking to return against visiting Edmonton on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Assuming Johnson gets activated from injured reserve and suits up Thursday, he'll have missed a whopping 46 games after undergoing neck surgery. The 31-year-old has only managed to suit up for eight games in his Blackhawks debut campaign after spending the first nine years of his career in Tampa Bay.
