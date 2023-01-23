Johnson aggravated his ankle injury and "probably" won't join Chicago on its upcoming three-game road trip, Phillip Thompson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Johnson missed 20 games earlier this season with a similar ankle issue. He's expected to miss the three-game road trip but the team has a nine-day break before returning home to face Anaheim on Feb. 7. Head coach Luke Richardson mentioned that the injury doesn't appear to be as bad as it was previously, so it doesn't seem like Johnson will be out long-term at the moment.