Johnson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

Johnson kicked off a third-period rally with his 17th goal of the campaign. The 33-year-old forward ended the campaign with 31 points, 112 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-35 rating over 67 appearances. Johnson is set for unrestricted free agency this summer, and he should have a decent number of suitors now that he won't command a $5 million cap hit.