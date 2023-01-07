Johnson (illness) is expected to play Friday against Arizona, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago
Johnson missed Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay because of the illness. He has three goals and eight points in 14 contests this season. Johnson is projected to play on a line with Jonathan Toews and Taylor Raddysh on Friday.
