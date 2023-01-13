Johnson posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Johnson set up Taylor Raddysh for a go-ahead goal in the third period that stood as the game-winner. With a goal and a helper over his last three games, Johnson is doing alright in a second-line role alongside Raddysh and Jonathan Toews. Johnson has produced 10 points, 30 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-4 rating through 17 appearances this season.