Johnson (foot) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Johnson will miss at least the next four games after suffering a right foot injury in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Dallas. He has accounted for nine goals, 13 points and 58 shots on net over 35 games this season. In a corresponding move, Brett Seney was called up from AHL Rockford on Monday. Ryan Donato could get an expanded role in Johnson's absence.
