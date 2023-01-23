Johnson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Johnson was injured in Sunday's contest against Los Angeles. He will be out for at least the next three games. Chicago returns to action Feb. 7 against Anaheim following the All-Star break. Johnson has been limited to 22 games this season due to injuries, providing five goals and 14 points.
