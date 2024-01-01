Johnson (undisclosed) won't finish Sunday's game versus the Stars.
Johnson was ruled out at the start of the third period, though the Blackhawks were already far behind when the injury was announced. It's unclear when Johnson was hurt in the game. The 33-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Predators.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Scores twice in OT loss•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Playing Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Not playing Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Nets game-winner on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Lights lamp for sixth time•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Three-game point streak•