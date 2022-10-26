Johnson (lower body) left Tuesday's game versus the Panthers in the third period, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Johnson limped to the locker room after suffering the injury, and he didn't return. The forward has an assist in the contest, giving him six points in as many games to begin the year. His potential absence would be a big one for the Blackhawks since he's been playing in a top-six role. Pope added that head coach Luke Richardson said Johnson is "not good," but the team is hoping he improves overnight. More information should be available prior to Thursday's game versus the Oilers.