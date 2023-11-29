Johnson scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 home victory against the Kraken.

Johnson was helped out by Taylor Raddysh and Lukas Reichel, making it 3-2 early in the second period. He finished with a minus-1 rating, two shots on goal and a blocked shot while winning seven of his 13 faceoff opportunities in 15:52 of ice time across 17 shifts. Johnson snapped a four-game scoreless drought with the goal, and he now has three markers in the past nine games.