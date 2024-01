Johnson (foot) is out Monday versus Vancouver, but he could return later this week, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Johnson will miss an 11th game with a foot injury suffered on Dec. 31, though he'll travel with Chicago on their upcoming four-game road trip with an eye towards returning later this week. The 33-year-old Johnson has nine goals and 13 points in 35 games with the Blackhawks this season.