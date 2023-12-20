Johnson scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Nick Foligno fed Johnson at the net front for the game-winning goal at 8:19 of the third period. The tally was Johnson's first goal in 11 games. He had just two assists during the drought. The 33-year-old has seen middle-six usage for much of this season, racking up seven goals, four helpers, 50 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 31 contests.