Johnson scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Johnson was able to force overtime by scoring the tying goal with 43 seconds left in the third period. The 33-year-old has racked up three goals and two assists over his last six outings despite a move to the third line since Connor Bedard returned from a jaw injury. On the season, Johnson has 12 goals, 18 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-19 rating through 43 outings while seeing regular middle-six usage and power-play time.