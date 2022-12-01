Johnson (ankle) doesn't have a timetable for his return, coach Luke Richardson told Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago on Thursday.

Johnson, who hasn't played since Oct. 25 because of the injury, was seen in a walking boot after Wednesday's game against Edmonton. Richardson said "there was progression then there wasn't" in Johnson's recovery, so it sounds like there was a setback. The 32-year-old forward is also still moving with a limp.