Johnson (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Johnson did not make the trip to St. Louis after logging just 13:37 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 loss to Montreal. He has provided seven goals, 11 points and 51 shots on net in 32 games this season. Johnson will be replaced in the lineup by Cole Guttman.

