Johnson (ankle) skated in a regular jersey Monday but won't return for at least the next four games, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Johnson wouldn't put a specific return date on his recovery timeline but was unwilling to officially rule himself out next week. Still, the news does mean that Johnson's total games missed will reach at least 12, having already been sidelined for the previous eight contests. Prior to getting hurt, Johnson was off to a strong start to the season with two goals, four assists and 12 shots in the opening six games.