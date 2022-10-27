Johnson (ankle) was placed on the IR Thursday after leaving Tuesday's contest, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.
After a disappointing 2021-22 season, Johnson got off to a fast start in his second year with Chicago scoring a pair of goals with four assists in his first six contests. The Blackhawks have yet to announce a corresponding move as they'll have to shuffle their top-six in Johnson's absence.
