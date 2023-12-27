Johnson (undisclosed) will return against the Jets on Wednesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Johnson will be back in action after missing just one game due to his undisclosed injury. The 33-year-old center has scored just one goal in his last 12 outings while recording 21 shots and adding two assists. While the Spokane native is expected to slot into a third-line role, he is set to link up with the No. 1 power-play unit and should offer decent fantasy upside.