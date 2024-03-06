Johnson supplied three power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Johnson ended a four-game point drought with his big performance Tuesday. He assisted on goals by Seth Jones, Nick Foligno and Philipp Kurashev as the Blackhawks showed rare efficiency with the man advantage. For the season, Johnson is up to 21 points (11 on the power play) with 81 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 48 contests.