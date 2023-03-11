Johnson produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Johnson snapped a three-game point drought, his longest since returning from an ankle injury that cost him three games before the All-Star break. The 32-year-old has been effective when healthy this season, picking up eight goals, 15 assists, 77 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-2 rating through 39 contests. He remains on the second line and second power-play unit, so he could be a useful depth forward in deep fantasy formats.