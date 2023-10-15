Johnson scored twice Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Montreal.
The veteran led the way. Johnson is an important depth player for the Connor Bedard-led Blackhawks. He's coming off a 12-goal, 32-point season with the Hawks. A 40-point campaign would be a strong effort for the 33-year-old, but he may be hard-pressed to get there with such a thin roster.
