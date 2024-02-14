Johnson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

The goal was Johnson's first point in three games since he returned from a foot injury. The 33-year-old has immediately retaken a top-line role since the Blackhawks are missing a number of other forwards to injuries. Johnson is at 10 goals, four assists, 64 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 38 appearances this season. He's a likely trade candidate, though the Blackhawks will likely need to retain at least some of his $5 million cap hit to make a deal with a contender work.