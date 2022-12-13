Johnson (ankle) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Washington, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Johnson will play alongside Jason Dickinson and Jujhar Khaira on Tuesday in his first game since Oct. 25. He will also see action on the second power-play unit. Johnson had two goals, six points, 12 shots on net and 13 hits in six games prior to missing the next 20 contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Could return against Caps•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Could return next week•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: No timetable for return•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Back in walking boot•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Not expected to return this week•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Out at least one more week•