Johnson registered two assists in a 4-3 overtime victory against Buffalo on Tuesday.
Johnson has four goals and 12 points in 19 games this season. He had struggled recently, recording a goal and three points in his previous 11 contests. This was Johnson's third multi-point game of the season and his first since Oct. 23.
