Johnson scored two goals Sunday, leading the Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Kraken.

Johnson, who has five points in five games as a second-line left winger, connected on two game-tying goals Sunday. The 32-year-old veteran recorded his second multi-point effort in three games. After collecting a combined 11 goals over the past two seasons, Johnson appears to be converting opportunities like he did when he notched 29 goals for the 2018-19 Lightning. He recorded a team-high four shots and added three hits Sunday.