Tyler Johnson provided a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

After snapping a 14-game goal-scoring slump Tuesday, Johnson has now netted a marker in back-to-back contests. He found the back of the net early in the third period to reduce the Blues' lead to 3-2. Through 49 appearances this season, Johnson has 10 goals and 28 points.

