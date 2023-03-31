Tyler Johnson provided a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.
After snapping a 14-game goal-scoring slump Tuesday, Johnson has now netted a marker in back-to-back contests. He found the back of the net early in the third period to reduce the Blues' lead to 3-2. Through 49 appearances this season, Johnson has 10 goals and 28 points.
