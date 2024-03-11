Johnson scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Flames.

Johnson put Chicago ahead 4-3 late in the second period, one-timing a feed from Connor Bedard on the power play. The 33-year-old Johnson now has goals in back-to-back games and five points (two goals, three assists) in his last three contests, four coming on the man advantage. He's up to 14 goals and 23 points through 50 games this season. While Johnson won't likely sustain his current scoring pace, he could have some deep-league value while working on the Blackhawks' top power-play unit.