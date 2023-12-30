Johnson scored a pair of goals in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

Johnson opened the scoring in the first period, burying a rebound off an Anthony Beauvillier shot, before tying the game 4-4 with a power-play marker late in the third. The 33-year-old Johnson came into Friday's contest with just one point in his previous eight games. Overall, he's up to nine goals and 13 points through 33 games this season while working on Chicago's third line and second power-play unit.