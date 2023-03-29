Johnson collected a goal in a 4-1 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.
Johnson found the back of the net midway through the third period, but that only served to narrow the Stars' lead to 4-1. He has nine goals and 27 points in 48 appearances in 2022-23. Johnson registered five assists and didn't net a goal over his previous 14 games.
