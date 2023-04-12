Johnson collected a goal in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Johnson broke out of his four-game scoring slump when he found the back of the net late in the third period to put Chicago up 4-1. He's up to 12 goals and 31 points in 55 outings this season. His current point total is tied for his highest since 2019-20.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Scores goal in loss to Blues•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Snaps 14-game goal-scoring drought•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Pockets helper in overtime loss•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Two power-play points in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Big role in shootout win•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Tallies in loss•