Johnson scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Johnson got open between the circles and converted on a pass from Andreas Athanasiou. With three goals through the first four games of the season, Johnson is enjoying a productive start while also working in a middle-six role with power-play time. He's added nine shots on net and an even plus-minus rating while working primarily on the second line.

