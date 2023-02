Johnson scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

The goal was Johnson's first since Jan. 19, though he missed three games in that span with a recurrence of his ankle injury, which has bothered him throughout the year. The 32-year-old forward continues to play fairly well in a top-line role alongside Jason Dickinson and Patrick Kane. Johnson is up to 16 points, 48 tallies, 26 hits and a minus-2 rating through 25 appearances this season.