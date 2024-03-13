Johnson scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

After a line brawl in the third period, the Blackhawks ended up on a power play and Johnson converted. It was his third goal in as many games, and he has six points over his last four outings. The veteran forward is up to 15 tallies, 24 points, 87 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 51 appearances. Johnson's in a middle-six role at even strength, but his presence on the top power-play unit gives him a boost for fantasy purposes.