Johnson scored a goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
The goal snapped a seven-game drought, but it extended his point streak to three games and three points (one goal, two assists). Johnson has four goals, two assists, 22 shots, seven hits and five blocks in 12 contests this season, and he continues to provide veteran leadership and complementary scoring from the Hawks' third line.
