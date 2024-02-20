Johnson scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Both of Johnson's points came on the power play. He has four points over six outings since he returned from a foot injury. The 33-year-old forward's middle-six role at even strength isn't encouraging, but he's on the top power-play unit, which should salvage some value. He's produced 17 points (eight on the power play) with 68 shots on net and a minus-19 rating over 41 appearances this season.