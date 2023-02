Johnson scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Johnson also had three shots on goal and two PIM in the contest. The 32-year-old forward has two multi-point efforts over his last four games, but he's gone scoreless in the other two tilts in that span. For the season, he's up to 21 points (six on the power play), 66 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-1 rating through 33 appearances.