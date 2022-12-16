Johnson (ankle) won't play Friday against Minnesota, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Johnson returned from the ankle injury Tuesday versus Washington, but it impacted his mobility during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Vegas. The 32-year-old has three goals and seven points in eight games this season. Reese Johnson, who was a healthy scratch Thursday, will draw back into the lineup.
