Johnson's undisclosed injury suffered Sunday versus the Stars will keep him out of the lineup for a little while, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Johnson's injury is not the same one that bothered him prior to the holiday break. That issue cost him just one game. While a specific timeline hasn't been established, it wouldn't be surprising to see the forward miss the rest of the Blackhawks' road trip, which has three games left.
