Johnson (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Rangers, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Johnson will miss a second straight game after re-aggravating his ankle injury. He should be able to get back on the ice Monday, according to coach Luke Richardson. Johnson has been limited to just eight appearances this season.
