Blackhawks' Tyler Sikura: Inks one-year deal with Chicago
Sikura signed a one-year contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Sikura was decent in the minors this season, notching 16 goals and 25 points in 57 contests, but he has yet to make his NHL debut, and likely won't ever develop into an impact player at the highest level.
