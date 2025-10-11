Nestrasil scored three goals on seven shots in UMass's 4-1 win over Stonehill College on Friday.

That's quite the impression to make as a freshman, and Nestrasil now has four goals over his first three collegiate games. He was picked 25th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, so there are expectations that he'll be part of the team's future in a few years. However, he's built to be a power forward, so his scoring potential in the long run is likely to be limited.