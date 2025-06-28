Nestrasil was the 25th overall pick by Chicago in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Nestrasil's progression in the USHL over 2024-25 was impressive. He started with just eight points in his first 21 games and then ended it with 34 in his final 40. The winger is enormous -- he's already 6-foot-5 -- and he has decent puck skills for a big man. Plus his compete is strong. Nestrasil needs to work on his skating, and he'll have plenty of time to do it. He's headed to UMass in September and won't hit the NHL for at least five years. At his peak, Nestrasil will be a third-line power forechecker.