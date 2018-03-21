Blackhawks' Victor Ejdsell: Assigned to Blackhawks' AHL affiliate

The Blackhawks assigned Ejdsell to AHL Rockford on Wednesday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ejdsell will take some time to adjust to North American hockey, but his 6-foot-5 frame could help expedite his transition. The big-bodied Swede has proven to be a capable scorer in the SHL this season, notching 20 goals and 34 points in 50 contests, but he'll likely skate in a checking role if and when he's able to lock down a regular spot in the big club's lineup.