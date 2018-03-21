Blackhawks' Victor Ejdsell: Assigned to Blackhawks' AHL affiliate
The Blackhawks assigned Ejdsell to AHL Rockford on Wednesday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Ejdsell will take some time to adjust to North American hockey, but his 6-foot-5 frame could help expedite his transition. The big-bodied Swede has proven to be a capable scorer in the SHL this season, notching 20 goals and 34 points in 50 contests, but he'll likely skate in a checking role if and when he's able to lock down a regular spot in the big club's lineup.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...