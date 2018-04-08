Blackhawks' Victor Ejdsell: Drops to AHL Rockford

Ejdsell was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday.

Ejdsell suited up for six games in this NHL stint, posting one assist and firing seven shots on goal. AHL Rockford has three more games to secure a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs, which Ejdsell is eligible for.

