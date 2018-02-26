Blackhawks' Victor Ejdsell: Flipped to Chicago in Ryan Hartman trade

Ejdsell was traded to the Blackhawks along with a 2018 first- and fourth-round pick for Ryan Hartman and a 2018 fifth-rounder, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Ejdsell signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Predators last May. While he's a work in progress, scouts have noted that Ejdsell sees the ice well and can play a sound two-way game. As with most foreign prospects, he'll need time to adjust to the North American brand of hockey. Currently, he's up to 17 goals, 13 assists and a plus-4 rating with HV71 Jonkoping over 44 games in his home country.