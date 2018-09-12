Blackhawks' Victor Ejdsell: Focused on speed during offseason training
Ejdsell focused on his skating and speed during offseason training in his native Sweden, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
At 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds, Ejdsell's skating will almost certainly never be one of his strengths, but it's encouraging to see that he's aware it will need to improve in order for him to succeed at the NHL level. On Saturday at the Traverse City rookie tournament Ejdsell told Powers "Well, obviously my Achilles has always been my speed. That's been my priority the last several years, to get stronger in the legs and get faster. It's a process. Nothing happens overnight." The 23-year-old forward, who impressed during last season's AHL playoffs with seven goals and 12 points in 13 contests, could carve out a role in the Blackhawks' top nine while also getting looks on the man advantage this campaign, making him a player fantasy owners in deeper formats will want to keep an eye on.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...