Ejdsell focused on his skating and speed during offseason training in his native Sweden, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

At 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds, Ejdsell's skating will almost certainly never be one of his strengths, but it's encouraging to see that he's aware it will need to improve in order for him to succeed at the NHL level. On Saturday at the Traverse City rookie tournament Ejdsell told Powers "Well, obviously my Achilles has always been my speed. That's been my priority the last several years, to get stronger in the legs and get faster. It's a process. Nothing happens overnight." The 23-year-old forward, who impressed during last season's AHL playoffs with seven goals and 12 points in 13 contests, could carve out a role in the Blackhawks' top nine while also getting looks on the man advantage this campaign, making him a player fantasy owners in deeper formats will want to keep an eye on.