Blackhawks' Victor Ejdsell: Recalled from AHL Rockford
Ejdsell, was called up from the AHL's Icehogs on Sunday.
Ejdsell was brought over from the Predators in the Ryan Hartman trade and then sent down to the AHL for more seasoning. With the playoffs out of the picture for the Blackhawks, it seems like they may try and see what they have in the 22-year-old. If nothing else, the 6'5'' Swede has size on his side.
