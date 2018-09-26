The Blackhawks assigned Ejdsell to AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

This move doesn't come as a huge surprise, as Ejdsell has been outplayed by the likes of Luke Johnson and Dominik Kahun during training camp. The Blackhawks will hope the towering 6-foot-5 forward can continue to improve his skating in the minors this season, as he simply isn't able to keep up with NHL-level talent at this stage. Ejdsell will be on the short list of potential call-ups throughout the campaign, but won't be worth consideration in fantasy until he's able to lock down a permanent role with the big club.