Svedberg was assigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.

Svedberg recently cleared waivers, which allows him to head to the Blackhawks affiliate, AHL Rockford. During the 2016-17 campaign, Svedberg had two goals and nine assists across 51 games with Rockford and that will likely be where he spends the majority of the upcoming season as well.

