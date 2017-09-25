Blackhawks' Viktor Svedberg: Heads to AHL Rockford
Svedberg was assigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.
Svedberg recently cleared waivers, which allows him to head to the Blackhawks affiliate, AHL Rockford. During the 2016-17 campaign, Svedberg had two goals and nine assists across 51 games with Rockford and that will likely be where he spends the majority of the upcoming season as well.
