Saarijarvi was traded from the Coyotes to the Blackhawks on Wednesday in exchange for a third-round pick in 2025 via the Rangers.

Saarijarvi's NHL rights changed hands as part of the larger deal that made Patrick Kane a Ranger. Saarijarvi has 33 points in 49 games with SCL Tigers of the Swiss National League. At 25 years old, it's unlikely he'll receive a look in the NHL at any time in the near future.